ADM Disappoints on Profit as Overseas Sales Curbed by Dollar

Archer-Daniels-Midland, the largest processor of corn in the world, reported earnings for the first quarter that missed estimates of analysts as a strong U.S. dollar curbed exports of grains from the United States.

Net income was down to just 39 cents per share from last year’s 77 cents for the same period, ADM, based in Chicago announced through a prepared statement Tuesday.

Excluding items that were one-off, earnings reached 42 cents per share, which was less than expectations on Wall Street of 45 cents per share.

Sales at the company were down ending the quarter at $14.4 billion, which was less than expectations on Wall Street of $16.9 billion.

Corn exports from the United States have been much less competitive than the supplies being exported from Brazil in 2016 due to the strength of the U.S. dollar, which has curbed results in the agricultural services arm of ADM, which is its business of buying, selling and transporting crops and its largest by sales.

Grain exports that are weak become a negative for ADM since it assets are focused on the North American continent said an analyst with JPMorgan chase in a Monday afternoon report.

The unit of agricultural services for ADM saw its operating profit drop 61% with its world trading desk posting a big loss for its quarter in comparison with last year’s profit during the same three-month period.

While the sweeteners and starch arm of ADM, part of its segment of corn processing, had a solid performance, margins of ethanol were lower.

Profit from its oilseeds processing was lower as the increased crushing of soybeans from Argentina weakened global margins.

Like his counterpart from Bunge Ltd, a rival trader, which reported its earnings a week ago, CEO Juan Luciano at ADM says a shift is underway to more positive conditions in the market for later in 2016.

Luciano said that the first six months of 2016 would continue to present an environment that is challenging, but the company is optimistic, albeit cautiously, that reduced corn and soybean production in South America could bring improved margins in soybean crush and opportunities for merchandising during the second six months of 2016.

In February, ADM began a strategic review of its dry-mill U.S. ethanol plants, which have battled with drops in prices of crude oil and ample stockpiles of biofuel in the U.S.

In trading before the bell on Tuesday, shares of ADM were down to $39.44. Up to the close of business on Monday, ADM shares have increased by 9.8% during 2016.