Xiaomi Preparing to Enter Smartwatch Global Market

Xiaomi the China based smartphone maker, is getting ready to unveil the Mi Smartwatch, its new wearable. The debut will be sometime during the second quarter of this year, according to reports from the company.

According to an online source, Xiaomi is going to launch a number of quality products during this year, including its chipset MIUI 8, the Xiaomi Max along with a mobile payment service known as Xiaomi UnionPay.

Late in 2015, Xiaomi entered the wearable electronics market with its Mi Band 1S. An online gadgets site said that besides the new Mi Band 2, now the company has started to prepare the launch if its new Mi Smartwatch.

The new Xiaomi Mi Smartwatch has been anticipated for quite some time, but now the speculations and the guessing can stop, as Lui De the Vice President of Xiaomi confirmed during a Beijing event that the electronics makers was nearing the conclusion of its Mi Smartwatch.

Xiaomi’s new smartwatch will likely be unveiled during the second quarter of this year. At this point not that many details have been leaked or released, but according to a few design leaks as well as other rumors, the Mi Smartwatch will have a rugged, metal design with a dial that is round, which is similar to the Apple Watch.

Huami, the maker of the Xiaomi Mi Band, made an announcement that the two products would be out during the second quarter.

Besides the smartwatch for kids and the latest Mi Band, another product in the wearable lineup would make it much more confusing for shoppers in the wearable arena.

However, compared to other popular wearables that are currently in the market, the new Mi Smartwatch by Xiaomi should come with a less expensive price tag.

The wearable gadgets arena has been established already. Now companies as well as OEMs are driving to make those same wearables more affordable and accessible to more people.

An online data firm said that Xiaomi would make its debut in the global market for smartwatches with its new Mi Smartwatch.

Interest by Xiaomi in the world of wearable devices is attributed to its success with its first Mi Band. In 2015, the Mi Band enjoyed monthly sales that were higher than 1 million with its annual sales exceeding 10 million units.

The company now trails just Apple and rival Fitbit and the figures indicate that its strengthening market presence will be felt across the entire wearables gadget industry.