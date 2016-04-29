Amazon Reports Soaring Revenue and Profit

On Thursday, Amazon.com posted soaring revenue and profit for the quarter, results that are a reflection of the booming sales at the e-commerce giant, while at the same time putting into focus how central for its future is its less mature business of cloud computing.

Amazon posted revenue that surged to an increase of 28% to reach $29.1 billion compared to the same period one year ago. It posted profit of $513 million equal to $1.07 per share, a big improvement over a loss of $57 million equal to 12 cents per share for the same quarter during 2015.

Though the majority of consumers know the company, based in Seattle, for its deliveries it leaves on doorsteps or the large quantities of streaming video it offers, the health of the business at Amazon is increasingly relying on AWS or Amazon Web Services.

AWS represented $604 million of operating income during the quarter in comparison to $588 for it online e-commerce business, which is almost all retail sales.

The share is quite staggering when considering that the total sales of the AWS were only a small fraction of the overall revenue it made from shoppers in North American.

Net sales for the AWS segment were $2.6 billion during the quarter in comparison to over $17 billion for the segment in North America.

Investors were watching closely for momentum in the AWS due to its appealing profit margins.

AWS experienced a big sale growth of 64% in comparison to the same three-month period last year.

Stock at Amazon popped on the news moving upward 12% in trading after hours as the quarterly results raced past forecasts for analysts.

Stock at Amazon had lost 11% through the end of business on Wednesday.

Amazon continued its efforts during the quarter to strengthen its market position across a number of different retail categories.

It increased its number of Dash buttons, which are Internet-enabled small devices that allow shoppers to stock up on their monthly items by just touching the button.

The company is continuing to face a number of challenges to profitability with high fulfillment costs related to shipping.