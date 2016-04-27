Apple Could Be Looking for Acquisition to Help With Growth

On Tuesday, Apple Inc detailed the first decline in sales of iPhones, part of the tech giant’s earnings report that ended over a decade of continued growth for the Cupertino, California company.

To help cure its growth problems, Tim Cook the Apple CEO suggested he might do some shopping. The CEO on Tuesday said that Apple acquired 15 businesses over the last four quarters, though it appears as if none was that important that Apple informed its investors about individually.

However that could change, as the CEO at Apple admitted he is open to a big acquisition.

Apple has not been classified as an acquisitive company. That is especially obvious when compared to other tech giants in Silicon Valley like Alphabet, Cisco Systems and Facebook.

Apple’s biggest acquisition in company history was the 2014 purchase for $3 billion of Beats Electronics the maker of headphones.

That is why more than a few heads were turned after hearing the statement made by Cook.

One research analyst said that Apple has not said publicly it was open to a big acquisition so that was the huge change.

While the strong cash position Apple holds puts it seemingly in a strong position to buy anything it wants, the cash is not so readily available.

In addition, $50 billion more was committed by Apple to stock buybacks and dividends on Tuesday, which pushed its total shareholder return to an incredible $250 billion.

Since Apple has much of its cash overseas, purchasing a company in the U.S. might mean that its range is only between $5 billion and $10 billion.

Apple might need to finance the purchase of a new company as it is doing already in order to give money back to its investors.

Of course, if the acquisition were overseas, then their access to a treasure chest of cash becomes that much easier, making it easier to acquire a much larger company.

Apple is likely in the market for a number of different types of companies that could potentially help its growth areas. Fitbit, the wearables maker, is one that could “fit” and has less than a $5 billion market capitalization.