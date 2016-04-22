General Electric Posts Growth in Revenue and Core Earnings

On Friday morning, General Electric Co posted growth in its revenue as well as core earnings, though its profit slid in its industrial division.

Shares, which over the last year are up 16%, slipped by 0.4% in light premarket trading as the conglomerate posted a loss overall.

Jeff Immelt the CEO said his company continued to deliver in what he said was a volatile period.

Immelt added that the gas and oil environment was challenging and the GE’s value is that it can offset that with better performances across its vast portfolio.

GE is going through a transformation to refocus on core industrial businesses it has such as power and aviation.

The conglomerate at the same time continues making strides in exiting the financial sector by shedding its assets in GE Capital, which for a long time has been a distraction for GE investors who believed that it dragged on the share price of the company.

Since it announced the dismantling plan in April of 2015, GE signed over $166 billion in different deals. GE filed with federal regulators a request March 31 to remove the company’s designation as a systemically important financial institution. By receiving that, it would end the Federal Reserve’s supervision of the company.

Overall, for its period that ended on March 31, GE posted a $98 million loss equal to one penny per share, in comparison to a loss of $13.58 billion equal to $1.35 per share, for the same period one year ago.

Revenue increased by over 6% to end the quarter at $27.85 billion.

Excluding its finance businesses that are winding down, GE reported a 21 cents per share profit, while its revenue ended at $27.6 billion.

Analysts forecasted that earnings would be 19 cents per share with revenue reaching $27.61 billion excluding those particular businesses.

GE said its operating profit had dropped by 3% to just over $2.9 billion for the quarter, while orders dropped by 7% organically.