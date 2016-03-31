IBM Acquires Bluewolf to Increase Design and Cloud Services

Bluewolf will become a part of the IBM iX team in an attempt to boost its consultancy, cloud and design services.

IBM announced its plans for purchasing Bluewolf, a partner of Salesforce, which specializes in the mobility, experience design and cloud services.

Big Blue made the acquisition official on Thursday.

The tech behemoth said the buyout of Bluewolf would extend the company’s analytics platforms, its consultancy and design businesses, with the aim overall of delivering consumer-grade, differentiated experiences via our cloud.

IBM or Bluewolf did not release the financial details for the acquisition.

Bluewolf, which is a specialist in the platform of Salesforce, assists companies in leveraging the mobility and cloud in improving business models and corporate processes.

The company currently has more than 9,500 corporate platform projects on Salesforce it controls and is one of the oldest partners of Salesforce with 12 offices globally and a global workforce of more than 500.

Previous Bluewolf clients have included, Sapa Building Systems, Vodafone Hutchinson and Stanley Black and Decker amongst many more.

IBM said the team at Bluewolf would be joining its team at IBM iX, an IBM Global Business Services unit, upon the completion of the acquisition.

The team would retain its same focus and would provide consultancy services for businesses looking to adopt the platform offered by Salesforce.

With the Salesforce platform estimated to have a worth of more than $111 billion, IBM wants to remain ahead of the rest and lure in as many SMB as well as enterprise clients to its fold as it possibly can.

IBM said that the consumer grade experience emerged as an element in today’s business strategy.

Meeting those expectations defines the competitive position and next-generation differentiation and with the addition of Bluewolf expertise to scale is added, said an IBM statement.

Both parties said the acquisition should close during the second quarter of this year and is subject to approval by regulatory agencies.