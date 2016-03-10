Corona Extra Being Recalled For Possible Glass Fragments

Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona Beer has instituted a voluntary recall of a select group of it Corona Extra beer that comes in 12- and 18-packs due to the bottles possibly containing small pieces of glass.

The recall, said the Constellation Brands Beers Division is of a very limited scope, and accounts for less than one-tenth of one percent of 12-ounce clear bottles of Corona Extra. That turns out to be approximately one in 5,000 bottles, said an official with the brewer.

In a prepared statement, the company said that while the number of bottles potentially impacted is quite small, the company is initiating the recall to ensure our consumers’ safety.

Constellation to date has not received any reports of any beer drinker being injured in relation to it recall. The production codes of the possible impacted bottle are here.

The company is urging the consumer to not drink any of the potentially affected products and to throw it out immediately. Consumers can call the following number for information for a full refund – 866-204-9407.

A similar incident involving Corona took place two years ago. The company said they took a number of steps to prevent this type of incident from happening again.

The company said that in this incident, Anheuser-Busch InBev had received bottles that were defective from a glass supplier.

The type of glass defect is very hard to detect and it took a number of weeks before the breweries of ABI could identify the problem, said officials at Constellation.

The company is taking the necessary steps that will ensure that the third party suppliers of ABI put the corrective actions into place in order to prevent an occurrence of a similar nature in the future.

The vast majority of the Corona Extra line of beer is not affected and not part of the recall.

Products unaffected include 6-packs and 24-pack bottles of Corona Extra, 24-ounce bottles, draft beer and cans of Corona Extra. Corona Light cans, bottles, as well as draft beer and Coronita and Corona Familiar bottles.