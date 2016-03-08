Amazon Opening Second Brick and Mortar Bookstore

Amazon will be opening its second brick and mortar bookstore this summer. The store will be in Southern California and highlights a further move by the company into the business it squeezed for two decades.

The new store, Amazon Books, will be at the Westfield UTC Mall close to the campus of UC San Diego. Signs just posted in front of the new location confirmed what was highly expected since the beginning of last month when Amazon advertised for store managers for Amazon Books,

The company based in Seattle already operates its own bookstore in Seattle inside an upscale shopping center and could eventually have 400 or more physical bookstores.

We are happy to be bringing a new Amazon Books store to San Diego’s University Towne Center Mall and are hiring store managers as well as associates, said a spokesperson for Amazon. Stay tuned for more details in the near future, the spokesperson added.

Amazon has jumped into this business at a time when a number of independent bookstores have enjoyed an upswing following the huge shifts in this industry, including a newfound boom in the purchase of inexpensive books online and an increase in e-books.

A number of smaller booksellers have seen sales increases boosted by the movement of “shop local” that has helped push away a number of customers to frequent shops in their neighborhood rather than purchase online.

Some stores are opening new locations, said the CEO at American Booksellers Association.

The group, in 2015, had more than 2,227 bookstores as members, which was up over 35% from the total in 2009. Members have reported a rise of more than 10% books sales since 2014.

A number of booksellers have become worried about the effect offline efforts of Amazon will have on other bookstores.

Amazon is dominant in the book market, said one analyst and it seems that at times the online giant wants to enter a part of the market that it does not already dominant.

Analysts said Amazon could also be experimenting with the use of physical stores as a smaller version of their distribution centers, which are being aggressively opened over the past few years to ensure delivery times are improved.