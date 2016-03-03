Barnes & Noble Same Store Sales Beat the Street

Barnes & Noble, the operator of the biggest bookstore chain in the U.S., posted a rise that was better than had been expected in sales at its stores that were open a minimum of one year. The numbers were helped by more demand for gifts, toys and other merchandise that were not books.

Shares of the bookseller were up by 8.3% on Thursday day morning, which represented a high of three months.

Barnes & Noble, based in New York, whose sales totals now have dropped seven consecutive quarters, has been attempting to attract more shoppers by growing its offerings to include different merchandise like crafting kits and toys, along with signed books and books that are made to order for children.

Sales at its retail locations open for a minimum of one year, which excludes the Nook e-reader business, increased 1.3% for the third quarter, which ended on January 30.

Analysts were expecting an increase of 1%, according to the data supplied by an online research firm.

However, the company’s total sales dropped by 1.8% to just over $1.41 billion, which was in line with estimates of analysts, due in part to lower sales online and closures of some brick and mortar locations.

Ron Boire the CEO of B&N said the company was planning to shutter only eight locations during the current fiscal year, which he said was the lowest number of store closing since 2000.

Tough competition from retailers online like Amazon.com has hurt sales at B&N bookstores that are brick and mortar, while the demand for products related to Nook remained weak.

Sales from its Nook division, which continues to face intense competition from the much more successful Amazon Kindle line dropped by almost a third during the quarter to end at $51.7 million.

Net profit was up ending the quarter at $80.3 million equal to $1.04 a share compared to one year ago during the same period of $72.2 billion equal to 96 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share to be $1.08 for the quarter.