Fiat Chrysler and Ford Beat Estimates, GM Comes Up Short

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor both easily past sales estimates of analysts during February as the consumer took advantage of low rates of interest and inexpensive gasoline to purchase autos.

General Motors posted a drop as it continued cutting sales of cars at low prices to rental fleets. The strong results for the month from most of the major automakers have supported the prospects that the United States could experience another record setting year for auto sales, a bright spot in the economy, which has slowed of recent.

With most of the companies already having reported, it looks as if it was the best February in 16 years.

The robust sales of vehicles show that the economy in the U.S. had an underlying strength as low rates of interest, job growth and a large amount of older cars keep car buyers streaming into the dealerships.

Investors are less sanguine, giving the auto stocks a difficult start to their new year, due to suspicion that car sales may have peaked during 2015 or will do just that in 2016.

Auto sales have been lifted by aggressive deals that were offered during President’s Day, but with the average car being driven today over 11 years old, close to 500,000 more than a year ago, that will help to boost sales in 2016.

Ford shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday morning in early trading, while Fiat Chrysler gained over 5.1% and GM inched up by 0.5%.

Not all enjoyed the news. GM sales were down 1.5% to end the quarter at 227,824, missing analysts’ average of a gain of 5.1%

The Detroit based automaker cut sales back to its rental agencies by over 16,500 vehicles equal to 7%. If GM matched sales at rental fleets, from the same period last year, its overall sales would have been higher by 7%.

GM wants to keep better pricing as well as margins by growing its retail sales, which are far more profitable than those of rental sales.

Ford had an increase of 13% in all three of its categories – pickups, SUVs and cars for the quarter.

Fiat Chrysler was predicted to report an increase of 9.2% but saw an increase of 12% to extend its streak in the U.S. to 71 months.