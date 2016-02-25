Revenue Drops at Best Buy On Fewer Electronics Sales

Best Buy the electronics retailer says the consumer electronics market has become extremely challenging and helped weigh down revenue during the fourth quarter. The retailer added lower revenues would likely result from the same during the first six months of 2016.

Best Buy shares fell 2% on Thursday. In trading before the bell, shares were down 3%, prior to rallying to show an increase of 0.4% prior to the market opening.

U.S. revenue for Best Buy declined 1.5% to just over $12.5 billion. However, Hubert Joly the CEO said in a prepared statement that across the consumer electronics industry, sales of tablets, computers and TVs were down 5.1% for the period from November 2015 through January 2016, when compared to the same three-month period beginning November of 2014.

The problems the consumer electronics retailer has faced have hit others as well including Kmart and Sears, both of which experienced sales declines for consumer electronics of several percentage points.

At the same time, Walmart reported a week ago slower adopting of new televisions and soft sales in wireless electronics during its last quarter of the year.

Lower TV prices, lower margins for wearable devices as well as a drop in digital imaging products that are high-margin, cut into the profit at Best Buy for the U.S.

For the ongoing quarter, Best Buy is expecting sales will drop by 1% to 2% and total revenue will reach between $8.25 billion and $8.35 billion.

Analysts’ expectations are for $8.4 billion.

Net income for the fourth quarter was down 7% to end at $479 million compared to $519 million for the same period one year ago.

Net income for its fiscal year 2016 was down 25% to just over $897 million in comparison to $1.2 billion for the same period one year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.53, which beat the $1.40 per share expectation of Wall Street. Total revenue during the quarter was $13.6 billion, which matches expectations.

Sales online for the three-month period represented 15.6% of revenue in the U.S., which was up from 14% for the same period a year ago.