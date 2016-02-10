Google Aims Stop Fake Download Buttons on the Web

Tech giant Google is launching a new campaign to take on those fake “download” and “Play” buttons many web users encounter on a daily basis. These buttons appear on a the web pages of popular file-sharing sites, among others. The buttons are deceptive in that they try to get users to click the button instead of play or download the files they actually came for.

While that might seem somewhat harmless, these buttons can lead users down a frustrating path to unsecured sites or even to download nasty malware. Sometimes the buttons open a window which attempts to read your hard drive in order to provide you with more adware. In many cases, the activity is not sinister, but the more hidden activity on your computer, the slower it will run; and sometimes that, alone can be more than annoying.

In a statement, the company says, “You may have encountered social engineering in a deceptive download button, or an image ad that falsely claims your system is out of date. Today, we’re expanding Safe Browsing protection to protect you from such deceptive embedded content, like social engineering ads.”

As such, Google has decided it is time to put a stop to this. And so, they are addressing this as part of its “Safe Browsing” initiative, which they started nearly 8 years ago.

Google goes on to say, “Our fight against unwanted software and social engineering is still just beginning. We’ll continue to improve Google’s Safe Browsing protection to help more people stay safe online.”

Of course, if you want to take advantage of Google’s latest initiative amendment, you will have to use its very secure Chrome web browser. If you do accidentally click one of these deceptive buttons, then, the browser will present you with a message that the link leads to a deceptive site, warning of a phishing scam and not to fall for any tricks like entering personal information on a website you did not intend to visit.

Now, in order for the Chrome browser to warn the user, it must encounter embedded webpages with a key feature that attempts to bait the web user into a false sense of security by masquerading as a page that the user would normally trust.