Emaar Malls Making Bid to Buy Souq.com Challenging Amazon
Mar 27th, 2017Emaar Malls in Dubai is the operator of glitzy shopping centers across the Middle East and has made an offer of $800 million for Souq.com the online retailer in the region. This has...
SeaWorld Expanding to China After New Investment
Mar 25th, 2017
A real estate investment company from China announced it became the largest...
Amazon.com Wins Tax Dispute of $1.5 Billion Over IRS
Mar 24th, 2017
On Thursday, Amazon.com won a tax dispute of over $1.5 billion with the Internal...
Nike Shares Plummet Following Poor Sales
Mar 23rd, 2017
Nike, which has legends of basketball such as Michael Jordan and current star...
Sears Announces Doubts Over Future
Mar 22nd, 2017
Sears Holding Corp, at one time the largest retailer in the U.S., warned Tuesday...
Economy
U.S. Adds 235,000 New Jobs in February
Mar 10th, 2017
Employers during February added over 235,000 new jobs, said the Department of Labor on Friday. The hefty increase clears the way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise its interest rate during...
Health
Overdose Treatment Has Increased in Price 680% in Three Years
Feb 5th, 2017
A medication used in emergencies often called an antidote for overdoses of opioids has been surging in price the past few years. The treatment is called Evzio and manufactured by Kaleo. It is...
Business
Technology
Apple Makes $1 Billion Investment in Tech Fund
Jan 5th, 2017
Apple’s most recent investment in the tech industry might come with an additional bonus of getting in the good graces of president-elect Donald Trump. Apple confirmed this week that it would...
Education
Nebraska Department of Education Grant Seeks to Improve Opportunities for Students After High School
Feb 10th, 2016
If we distill the education system down to a single fundamental principle, most would probably argue that our schools are supposed to teach and prepare children for a productive adulthood. Schools...
