Economy

U.S. Adds 235,000 New Jobs in February

Mar 10th, 2017

U.S. Adds 235,000 New Jobs in February

Employers during February added over 235,000 new jobs, said the Department of Labor on Friday. The hefty increase clears the way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise its interest rate during... 

Health

Overdose Treatment Has Increased in Price 680% in Three Years

Feb 5th, 2017

Overdose Treatment Has Increased in Price 680% in Three Years

A medication used in emergencies often called an antidote for overdoses of opioids has been surging in price the past few years. The treatment is called Evzio and manufactured by Kaleo. It is... 

Business

Emaar Malls Making Bid to Buy Souq.com Challenging Amazon

Mar 27th, 2017

Emaar Malls Making Bid to Buy Souq.com Challenging Amazon

Emaar Malls in Dubai is the operator of glitzy shopping centers across the Middle East and has made an offer of $800 million for Souq.com the online retailer in the region. This has set up a... 

