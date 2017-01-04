Ford ended its plan to construct a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico on Tuesday following harsh criticism from president-elect Donald Trump. The Ford decision...
Over objections from senior Roman Catholic leaders as well as some residents in the area, McDonald’s opened a location last week just outside the limits...
French workers began the New Year with the right to make a disconnect, as a new disconnect law came into force that gives employees across...
Sharper Image is being sold off by Iconix Brand Group. Sharper Image is known for its sales of electronic gadgets as well as neck massagers...
Sears CEO Edward Lampert is still committed to bankrolling the retailer. Sears Holding Corp CEO Eddie Lampert will open his wallet again to help keep...
High-end apparel and handbag maker Kate Spade & Co said it is exploring the possible sale of the business according to people who are familiar...
A regulator in South Korea said it will be fining Qualcomm close to $853 million for alleged violations of antitrust laws, the highest penalty of...
The government of Italy will likely inject close to €6.5 billion equal to $6.8 billion to rescue the third largest lender in the country Monte...
Nintendo announced that it would be releasing more games for smartphones. In an article that appeared in Sankei a newspaper published in Japan, the president...
China has hit General Motors joint venture with a fine of 201 million yuan or $29 million for allegedly manipulating prices, said the state operated...